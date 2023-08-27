Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,510,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,802,094 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $775,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.