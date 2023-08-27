Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Argus upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.