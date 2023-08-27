Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

