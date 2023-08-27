Gavin B. Stefanski Sells 5,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

