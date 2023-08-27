Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1,387.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,019 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

