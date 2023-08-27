Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

