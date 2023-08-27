Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 4,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.