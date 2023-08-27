Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $722,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $45.38.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
