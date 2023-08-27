Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $489.08 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

