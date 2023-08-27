Greenleaf Trust Has $424,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

