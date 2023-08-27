Greenleaf Trust Has $432,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VMware were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after buying an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

