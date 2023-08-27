Greenleaf Trust Has $454,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $179.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.