Greenleaf Trust Has $477,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 663.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Comerica Trading Down 1.1 %

CMA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

