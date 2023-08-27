Greenleaf Trust Has $483,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vale were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vale by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

