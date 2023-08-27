Greenleaf Trust Sells 193 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.08 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,579,626. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

