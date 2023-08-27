GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 174.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 958,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 632,160 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

