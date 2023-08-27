Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

