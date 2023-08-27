Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Hillenbrand worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,444 shares of company stock worth $2,850,908. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.