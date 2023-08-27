Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.43.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

