Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 3,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.17. The stock has a market cap of £970,080.00 and a PE ratio of 13.06.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.