Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading 25% Higher

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 48,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Alice Arm North property, a precious metal prospect; and East Georgie property, as well as the San Diego mineral claim located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

