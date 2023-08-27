Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.15 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

