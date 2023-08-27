HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading Up 10.7%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was up 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$107.90 and last traded at C$107.90. Approximately 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.50.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.83.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

