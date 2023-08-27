HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $2,508,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 106.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

