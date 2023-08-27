Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,036 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

