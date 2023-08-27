Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

