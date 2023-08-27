Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 206.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

