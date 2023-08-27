Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $743,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $851.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $826.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

