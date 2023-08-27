Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.