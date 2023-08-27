Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

