Insider Buying: Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Director Purchases $100,490.00 in Stock

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) Director Mary Beth Schulte purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abacus Life Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ABL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

