Insider Buying: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Director Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fortrea Stock Up 3.7 %
FTRE opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on FTRE
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.