Insider Buying: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Director Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fortrea Stock Up 3.7 %

FTRE opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

