Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $75,025.10 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nerdy Price Performance
NRDY stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
