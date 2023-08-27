Insider Buying: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Purchases $47,972.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Baxter Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Baxter Underwood purchased 150 shares of Sun Communities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,538.50.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

