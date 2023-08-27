Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $129,804.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.