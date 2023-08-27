Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 8,030 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,856,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,201,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

