Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $307,299.99 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $307,299.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $42,675,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.