Insider Selling: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells $78,100.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,227,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.7 %

MKTW opened at $1.40 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

