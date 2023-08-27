Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $84,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.