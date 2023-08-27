Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $760,651,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NSIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insight Enterprises Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
