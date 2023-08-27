Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 981.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 981.7% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
