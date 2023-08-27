Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 981.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 981.7% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

