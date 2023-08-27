Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,956.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

