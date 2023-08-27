Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.98 and last traded at $92.01. Approximately 298,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.