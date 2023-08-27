iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

USIG opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

