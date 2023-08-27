iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVBFree Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 83,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $38.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.