iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

