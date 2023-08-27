iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $234.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

