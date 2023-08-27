iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.11. 17,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 100,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

