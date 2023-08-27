Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Jabil worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

