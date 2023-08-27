Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.